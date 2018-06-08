Horoscopes | June 8, 2018

Birthdays:Maria Menounos, 40; Kanye West, 41; Julianna Margulies, 52; Keenen Ivory Wayans, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep emotions out of the workplace or when dealing with anyone who is in a position superior to your own. Make adjustments based on what’s best for you, but do so without making a fuss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hold tight and be strategic. Making an abrupt move will lead to uncertainty.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make your voice heard. Put your heart and soul into your beliefs, and challenge anyone who is reticent to hear you out.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let someone get to you. Look for simple, effective ways to deal with any differences you have with others, or choose to do your own thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to friends who are unlikely to tempt you or lead you astray. A business meeting or trip can lead to information that will encourage you to form a partnership.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may desire change, but before you get started, check out your options and head in a direction that will help to stabilize your world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Alter your living quarters or take a trip that offers a unique environment. A pick-me-up will help reduce stress you face at home or at work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put time and effort into something you love to do. A creative outlet will help build confidence as well as encourage you to find a way to make money.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time fixing up your residence or making your way to a place that offers positive challenges. Test your agility, physical stamina and ability to think fast and react quickly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t react too quickly. Put space between you and someone you aren’t getting along with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Learn from past mistakes. Use your experience and intelligence to help you overcome anyone or anything that tempts you to do something you probably shouldn’t.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll learn a difficult lesson if you let someone get away with something that can disrupt your life. Personal changes should come from within.