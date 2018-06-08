New trial date set for Kingman man charged with murder

KINGMAN – Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 60, charged with the first-degree murder of Ariel Allison and convicted of attempted murder of Allison’s mother, Jennifer, has a trial date set for May 6 in Mohave Superior Court.

Ketchner was sentenced to death in 2013 for stabbing and killing Allison July 4, 2009, but an appellate court reversed the conviction in 2014 because of prejudicial testimony from a domestic violence expert. The case was then sent back to Mohave County Superior Court.

However, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld convictions for attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The death penalty was pulled in Ketchner’s case in February for multiple reasons, according to prosecuting attorney Megan McCoy. The death penalty is off the table because there is no speedy resolution for families of victims, the earliest trial date in the case would be 10 years after the event, and changes in the defense counsel delayed progress in the case.

Ketchner has submitted a list of defenses in his case to Mohave Superior Court. They include self-defense, intoxication, and insufficiency of evidence from the State.

He is serving a sentence of 57 years for the charges upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court.

