Obituary | Victoria Herrera

Victoria Marie (Forey) Herrera passed away May 30, 2018, at the age of 60 in Vallejo, California. She was born in San Pablo, California, Dec. 27, 1957, the youngest of three daughters to Jack and Rosalie Forey.



She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda.

She is survived by her sister, Rhonda, her sons, Jason Solomon and Jack Forey, her daughters, Jillian and Teresa, and her granddaughter, Emma.

A memorial will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, California, 94806.

Rest in peace, Mom.