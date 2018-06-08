There's no place like home

I just passed the four-year mark as a Kingman resident. I have to admit I am just as happy with the locale as I was the day I moved here.

I know that not all our residents are happy campers. For those of us who are retired, it is near perfect. For younger people and those still raising children, it may be lacking in some things. No, we do not have a mall. No, we do not have a skating rink. No, there are probably NOT a whole lot of things for younger people here. But, then again, it is all about what you think is important.

I often read messages from people considering a move to our town. I try to give them positive feedback but also remind them that we are a small town compared to many other places. If a small town without a mall or skating rink is what you are looking for, this might work for you.

If you are retired and wanting to get the most out of your retirement, this would certainly be the place to do it. Yes, we do seem to have some real problems with drugs here, but then even small towns like us have to deal with big city problems.

We also seem to have a little trouble hanging on to our doctors. Many of them do not stay here long. Those that do are excellent physicians for the most part. If you have existing medical problems, be sure and check out Kingman Regional Medical Center online. It will give you a pretty good idea of what they have to offer.

If you are looking for work, you should be checking out the employment ads in the Daily Miner. It will give you some idea of what is available here. You could join the Kingman Snag a Job group on Facebook, but I believe they only allow current residents access to that site. That would make sense.

There is no perfect place that works for everyone. If you are coming here to enjoy our incredible weather and coming from a very cold climate, you will have to take a little time getting used to the heat. Once you do, you will love it.

There are many people who have nothing but complaints about our town. I am not sure why they are here and continue to live here. I am sure they have some reason. In the end, we just learn to take the good with the bad.

If you are looking for the perfect place to live, you may not ever find it. Often times it is all about where you are in your life. I lived in several states, and really loved all of them. However, as your needs change, so too does the RIGHT place to live. If you are not happy, perhaps it is not where you are living at all, but instead you just aren't sure what you want.

I continue to enjoy the sounds of birds singing in the early morning, and feeling the incredible sunshine on my head.

No doubt, I am in the right place.