Asphalt replacement continues this week

KINGMAN – Asphalt replacement projects on Stockton Hill Road are going well and ahead of schedule, but will be delayed for a short time due to paving oil supply chain shortages.

According to a Kingman Street Department press release, work will still be completed ahead of schedule before the June 30 completion date. The supply shortage “was outside of the control of both the contractor and the City,” the release said.

Miscellaneous work will continue from Monday until the paving project is completed. The paving itself will start up again between June 18 and June 23, at which time there will be lane closures and restrictions between Andy Devine Avenue and Florence Avenue.

Questions can be directed to Kingman Public Works at 928-757-7467 or at jplaunty@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman.