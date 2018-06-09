Bridge repair project near Seligman to take 10 months; ADOT works with community

PHOENIX – Interstate 40 and the town of Seligman go hand in hand when it comes to travelers cruising across Northern Arizona and stopping by the town of Seligman to grab a bite to eat or experience the Historic Route 66.

Arizona Department of Transportation is partnering with Seligman to let travelers know the town will be accessible while ADOT improves the bridges that lead to the west side of the community from I-40, which is about 70 miles east of Kingman.

The second exit that is accessible to Seligman will remain open during the $4.3 million project starting Monday.

The project is said to replace the decks on three bridges between I-40 exit 121 and the west side of Seligman. The bridges being replaced are about 40 to 50 years old and need heavy maintenance.

The 10-month project will provide a smoother ride into Seligman for decades.

“ADOT understands there is never a convenient time to do construction work, but we partner with local businesses and communities to do what we can to support them through a project,” said Alvin Stump, district engineer for ADOT’s northwest district.

ADOT representatives have met with Seligman business owners to listen to concerns and suggestions to coordinate on ways to let travelers know Seligman will remain accessible.

Signs on I-40 will direct travelers to exit 123 to connect them to the east side of Seligman. Route 66 will still be open from both east and westbound directions.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation