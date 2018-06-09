Deadline for write-in candidates is 40 days before election

KINGMAN – Council hopefuls who didn’t collect enough signatures to make it onto the ballot for the upcoming primary and general elections still have an opportunity to grab a Council seat as a write-in candidate by submitting the proper documentation with the City Clerk’s office by July 19.

Write-in candidates are required to submit a declaration of qualification to the City Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. 40 days before the election for which they would like to be considered, according to Sydney Muhle, City clerk. That deadline is July 19 for the primary election, which will be held Aug. 28. The general election is Nov. 6.

They must also submit a financial disclosure statement at the same time they file the declaration of qualification. A statement of organization also needs to be filed once the write-in candidates reach $500 in campaign contributions or expenditures.

The necessary forms are available at the City Clerk’s office, 310 N. Fourth St.

Information provided by the City Clerk’s office