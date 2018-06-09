Elite Airways announces Bullhead City-to-Phoenix flights

KINGMAN – A new airline is coming to Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport with scheduled flights to Phoenix, picking up a route that failed for American Airlines last year and others before it.

Elite Airways will begin flights on July 19, with service on Thursday and Sunday, and fares starting at $99 each way. Flights depart at 1 p.m., and arrive at 11:45 p.m.

John Pearsall, president of Portland, Maine-based Elite Airways, said the route will bring important service to passengers who want the convenience of flying directly in and out of Laughlin.

Passengers can connect to other destinations out of Phoenix, he added.

“It gives us a lot of versatility with passengers that go from Phoenix to Rochester, Minnesota,” Pearsall said Friday in a phone interview. “That’s our plan, twice a week. We think it’s a natural fit.”

Pearsall said his airline is growing, and his business model is point-to-point cities not served by major airlines. As an example, Elite flies from Vero Beach, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, and from New York City to Portland, Maine.

“We just think it’s a unique market. We’ve always wanted to go Phoenix, and if it does well, we’d like to add cities, maybe in the Rocky Mountain region and West Coast,” he said.

The airline also announced twice-weekly service from Phoenix and St. Augustine, Florida, to Rochester International Airport in Minnesota, headquarters of the Mayo Clinic.

Laughlin-Bullhead City Airport Director Jeremy Keating said there’s significant demand for service to Phoenix, and thinks Elite will be an “excellent partner” with the community.

“They saw American was doing it, and even though they didn’t make it, that doesn’t mean another airline can’t make it,” Keating said. “We have a saying that if you’ve seen one airport, you’ve seen one airport. It’s the same with airlines.”

It’s hard to compare American, a major airline serving 360 cities, with Elite Airways, which flies primarily on the East Coast, Keating said. It’s like comparing a Mack truck to an apple, he said.

American was trying to fill 70 seats daily, whereas Elite is looking at two days a week.

Elite, founded in 2006, had been operating charter flights to Bullhead City in partnership with Harrah’s Laughlin for two years. The airline has built an established customer base, employs two maintenance workers and is familiar with airport operations, Keating noted.

It was the Phoenix-to-Rochester route that spurred the conversation for service from Bullhead City, the airport director added.

“There’s a market for Phoenix. We know that,” he said. “The thing it doesn’t allow is interconnectivity. With American, you had 360 cities on one ticket. This ticket is only to Phoenix, then you buy another ticket. It still gives you flexibility to fly out of Phoenix.”

Elite operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jets known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. The first luggage up to 50 pounds is free, and passengers receive free snacks and beverages onboard. For tickets, visit EliteAirways.com.