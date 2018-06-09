Lark lane mobile home destroyed in fire, no injuries

KINGMAN – A single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and threatening nearby homes when the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District arrived to the scene at approximately 11:35 a.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of E. Lark Lane.

There were two occupants home at the time of the fire but both escaped without injury. Firefighters made access to the residence and the crews knocked out the fire in about 15 minutes with extensive mop-up and overhaul needed.

NACFD responded with two fire engines, two water tenders, and two chief officers. Additional assistance was needed, Kingman Fire Department responded to the scene with one chief officer and engine.

The fire investigation continues at the time with NACFD personnel and the estimated property loss is undetermined.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District