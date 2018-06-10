Letter | Respect the brand

Since when are “brands” (horses and cattle) not honored by county deputies, 4-H and FFA?

Those livestock tags? Our kids have to have them on the animals they show at the county fair. Twelve animals were stolen off my land in 2016 and Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster doesn’t think it’s prosecutable even when I have proof of ownership and have seen the animals on others’ Facebook.

What recourse do we have when “who, what, when, where, why, how and intent” evidence has been given to MCSO 20 months ago and they want to “dismiss” it?

Get outraged, it could happen to you.

M.M. Britton

Dolan Springs