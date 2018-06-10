Obituary | Enid Carolyn Purcell

Enid Carolyn Purcell slipped away peacefully on June 4, 2018; she was 83.

Enid is survived by sons, Steve Purcell and Paul Purcell of Kingman; daughter Maria Castillo (Tony) of Kingman; daughter Susan Arlene Couch(Leland) of Oregon and daughter Carrie Lynn Gonzalez (Rick) of New Mexico. Enid is also survived by 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and counting.

Enid was preceded in death by her husband Norbert Purcell and sons Timothy, Patrick, Jon and Matthew.

Prior to retirement Enid worked at Mohave Community College for years as the cafeteria manager and enjoyed the friendships she made while there. A private family memorial has been planned to honor Enid.

Rest in peace mom, we love you and miss you already.