Rep. Mosley receives A+ on legislative scorecard

KINGMAN – Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, was among 14 state legislators who received a grade of A+ from the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, and the only representative from Legislative District 5 with a perfect grade.

Arizona Free Enterprise Club conducts a thorough review of all legislative action and key votes taken by lawmakers for its 2018 Legislative Scorecard, which was released Thursday, along with a rolling two-year snapshot.

Mosley was one of only three legislators with a 100 percent score and one of six Arizona House members to receive back-to-back A+ ratings from the club.

Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, improved her grade to B from C last year, while Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, dropped to D+ from A- in 2017.

The scorecard is based on voting on bills that are supported or opposed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, which is a free-market policy and advocacy group dedicated to promoting a strong and vibrant Arizona economy.

Mosley, elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2016, campaigned on a number of issues, including the economic growth, fiscal responsibility, families, energy and agriculture.

“I’m definitely representing constituents of Mohave County as the most conservative representative,” Mosley said at the Mohave Republican Forum in Kingman.

The Arizona lawmaker made national headlines in 2017 when he said he wanted to repeal compulsory attendance at public schools. It’s not the state’s responsibility to educate children, but parents’ responsibility, said Mosley, father of seven children.

“I’m not against education. I’m a proponent of education, but we need parental involvement to go the next level,” he said at the Forum. “We need better choices and better opportunities. There’s always going to be a few kids that don’t want to be there, no matter what you do.”

He also supported President Donald Trump on the controversial issue of not allowing Syrian refugees into the United States.

“We talk about threats we have and refugees are one of them,” Mosley said in addressing the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman shortly after being elected. “Obviously we have a hard time vetting them. Hopefully that will change with the new president.”