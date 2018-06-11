10 pounds of heroin found in traffic stop near Littlefield

KINGMAN – Authorities say two men were arrested after a traffic stop near Littlefield conducted by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies yielded approximately 10 pounds of heroin and more than $10,000 in cash Friday night.

Bryan Oropeza, 20, and Kevin Gabino Prado, 22, both of Corona, California, were stopped by deputies at about 10:40 p.m. Friday for traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 15. The vehicle, driven by Oropeza, did not have a license plate.

Oropeza could not provide a driver’s license or vehicle information, and told deputies that he was hurriedly traveling to his sister’s house in Salt Lake City. He reportedly asked deputies if he could “Just go.”

A records check performed by deputies found that both men’s driver’s licenses were suspended. Oropeza gave verbal consent for deputies to search the vehicle, at which time deputies say approximately 10 pounds of heroin, more than $10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Deputies pat searched the passenger, Prado, and reported finding about 2 grams of marijuana.

Oropeza and Prado were both arrested on felony charges of money laundering, marijuana possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, transporting narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into Mesquite, Nevada Detention Center.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office