Deputies: Man tries to enter Chloride home, later found with methamphetamine

KINGMAN – A California man was arrested Sunday after reportedly trying to enter the back door of another’s residence, and for being found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 4900 block of Rainbow Road in Chloride at about 3 a.m. on a call of suspicious activity. The reporting party told deputies that a male tried to open his back door, and then left heading east down Rainbow Road. Deputies located the man, identified as Scott William Keyes, 58, of Maripoza, California, after the reporting party described his appearance.

Deputies asked Keyes if he had been in someone’s yard. Keyes allegedly said he had been, but that he believed the house to be abandoned. Upon conducting a pat search, deputies reported they found about 2.8 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Deputies arrested Keyes on felony charges of dangerous drug possession and two counts of drug paraphernalia possession. The reporting party did not wish to prosecute Keyes for trespassing, and he was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.