Flag Day won’t go unobserved in Kingman

Veteran and Kingman resident Jason Millin says Flag Day, June 14, can sometimes take a backseat when compared to Veterans and Memorial days, but he doesn’t expect that to be the case in Kingman, a city with a long history of supporting veterans and active military personnel.

Millin explained that each year the U.S. Army asks that cities read a proclamation in honor of Flag Day to reassure that city supports the Army, Reserves, National Guard, and all branches of the U.S. military. Kingman was the chosen city this year, and a proclamation in support of Flag Day and the military will be read by Mayor Monica Gates at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.



“We have such a strong tie to the U.S. Army, and to the U.S. Military as a whole as a town,” Millin said. “It’s kind of neat that they’d come around and ask us to do this.”

President Woodrow Wilson was the first president to ask that Flag Day be observed in 1916, but it wasn’t until 1949 that President Harry Truman proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day. The Stars and Stripes was adopted as America’s official flag June 14, 1777 by the Second Continental Congress.

“Resolved, that the Flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen starts, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation,” according to Journals of the Continental Congress and the Library of Congress.

The proclamation is typically read a few days before Flag Day so that by the time the 14th comes, people are well aware of what is being celebrated and why.

“It’s one of those things where were going to talk about Flag Day and the importance of being a true American,” Millin said. “We’re going to have true American heroes sitting there, and the purpose of Flag Day is so you can represent and honor Old Glory.”

State representatives Sen. Sonny Borelli (R-Arizona), Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Arizona), and U.S. senatorial candidate Kelli Ward plan to attend Tuesday, Millin said, along with county supervisors and various veteran and military groups from throughout the area including the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and the Young Marines.

“It’s a dedication of service to our military from the past and present,” said Tim Woods, general manager of at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Millin and Woods said that the four poles set in front of the fairgrounds will display American, POW and MIA flags, among others, outside of the Expo Center.

The support Kingman’s residents give to veterans and military personnel is unique and on display whenever a day of remembrance regarding the military is observed. Millin said it’s amazing to see, and that “Kingman really is a great place because of that.” He added that every citizen he’s spoke with has been adamant in supporting the proclamation.

“I think we’re very blessed that any time, whether it’s the military banners or the events for Memorial Day down at the park, we are a very proud community that supports our military and our veterans,” Millin said. “That’s one of the reasons I love it here.”