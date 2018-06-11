Kingman pair arrested for shoplifting scheme

KINGMAN – Kaleb John Holden, 28, and Christine Faye Jaquez, 29, both of Kingman, were arrested Saturday in connection with two separate cases of shoplifting at Walmart on Stockton Hill Road.

The first shoplifting occurred May 15 when Holden and Jaquez allegedly stole a laptop. The second shoplifting took place June 8 when store security saw Holden and Jaquez trying to return allegedly stolen merchandise for a refund.

Holden and Jaquez were found sleeping inside of a car and arrested at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. The laptop was recovered from a local pawn shop at which the two reportedly sold the item for cash. Police say they found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia upon contacting Holden and Jaquez.

Police reported both admitted involvement in the offenses and were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on felony charges of trafficking in stolen property, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of organized retail theft.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department