Kingman Photo | Donating to Lego League

The May 25 Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club meeting featured a speaker, a donation presentation, and a Citizen of the Month award. White Cliffs Interactor Past President/Assistant Governor Chase Walther gave a flip chart presentation on “Lessons from Interact Conference”: double check everything, utilize your resources, believe in your ability, never deny an opportunity to serve others, and more. The club presented a donation check to the Kingman Academy of Learning Lego League Team (shown with club president Susan Williams - Evan Steadman, team coordinator Celeste Lucier, Dylan Steadman). Honored as the club’s May Citizen of the Month was Jody Schanaman. Shanahan’s community involvement includes Kingman High School Sharpshooters, Mohave Scholastic Clay Target Program, Kingman First Robotics Team 60, and Friends of the NRA.