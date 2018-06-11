Kingman Photo | Showing appreciation

On May 21, the Wal-Mart of Lake Havasu celebrated national EMS Week 2018 – Stronger Together by giving appreciation to the EMTs and Paramedics of River Medical. During EMS Week 2018 River Medical and partnering local fire departments are educating the community during the ‘World CPR Challenge’ in Compression Only CPR (CO-CPR) at several venues including WalMart’s in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Fort Mohave, and Parker. The primary goal of the ‘World CPR Challenge’ is to save lives by encouraging bystanders to assist in the Chain of Survival; recognize sudden cardiac arrest, and provide CPR until first responders arrive. The steps to determine if someone needs Compression-only-CPR are easily taught in less than 2 minutes; (1) Check for responsiveness, (2) If no response, call for “HELP!” and call 911, (3) Place your hands on the center of the chest, compress hard and fast. NOTE: Children under 8-years-old and unwitnessed cardiac arrests may benefit from traditional CPR (30 compressions and two breaths). If you’re interested in CPR training please contact Mark Olieman, (928)230-0096 or mark.olieman@amr.net.