Elba Lopez, the mother of Cesar Guzman, stands next to her son as he is administered the oath by Golden Valley Fire District Intrim Fire Chief Dave Cunningham last night during the monthly board of directors’ meeting. Firefighter Guzman came to GVFD from Mohave Valley Fire District were he worked there since October 2017. Guzman also works part time as an EMT for Baker Ambulance in Needles, California. (Photo courtesy Golden Valley Fire District)