Licenses and permits June 11

By Travis Rains

  • Originally Published: June 11, 2018 5:40 p.m.

    • The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending May 17:

    Extreme Comfort: 204 E. Beale St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

    MIO Specialty Contractors: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $5,482.

    MIO Specialty Contractors: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; demo; zero dollars.

    K Squared: 4071 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; addition; $678.

    Mohave Shadez: 2101 Mine Shaft Road, Kingman; awnings; $370.

    Gregory Ring: 2116 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; awnings; $229.

    Interstate Carport: 2506 Airfield Court, Kingman; detached carport; $229.

    Tuff Shed: 2697 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $437.

    Joe Burns Builders: 2904 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $795.

    Extreme Comfort: 3129 Emilie Circle, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    David Travis: 2001 Main St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Truelove Plumbing: 3390 Louise Ave., Kingman; gas; $137.

    Main Construction: 3416 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,659.

    King Bee Construction: 4784 Christy Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,863.

    Cantrell Development: 3827 Newport Cove, Kingman; new SFR; $4,746.

    Angle Homes: 3390 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,169.

    Main Construction: 3422 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,696.

    Forty Four Construction: 3383 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

    Forty Four Construction: 2368 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

    Forty Four Construction: 2369 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

    Forty Four Construction: 3377 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.

    K Squared: 3827 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,065.

    Forty Four Construction: 2360 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,755.

    Forty Four Construction: 2625 Peppergrass Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,374.

    Main Construction: 475 Greenway Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,937.

    K Kittle: 3697 Dakota Road, Kingman; remodel; $391.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending May 18:

    Aqualutions: 2663 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; water treatment.

    Café Lencas: 2811 Lovin Ave., Kingman; online services.

    Northwest Cleaning: 2912 Arthur St., Kingman; janitorial.

    Superior Electrical Advertising: 1700 W. Anaheim St., Long Beach, California; sign production.

    Breinholt Contracting: 1955 W. Commerce Ave., Gilbert; contractor.

    Total Building Systems: 440 S. 7th St., Cottonwood; contractor.

    At the Water’s Edge: 2109 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; arts and crafts.

    4D Furniture: 3280 Stockton Hill Road Ste. D, Kingman; furniture.

    Steve Schuld Carpentry: 2480 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; contractor.

    The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending May 24:

    American Retail: 3431 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,304.

    Joshua and Lauren Ott: 1911 Kino Ave., Kingman; remodel; $662.

    Historic Restoration: 315 Oak St., Kingman; demolition; $47.

    Mohave Shadez: 2017 Club Ave., Kingman; awnings; $165.

    Mohave Shadez: 3315 Karen Ave., Kingman; awnings; $165.

    Interstate Carport Corp: 2506 Airfield Court, Kingman; carport; $229.

    Tammy and Alton Floyd: 2124 Blackfoot Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $391.

    Kenny Williams Construction: 3300 N. Sage St., Kingman; detached garage; $391.

    Devault Electric: 1721 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Clarence Lake: 3825 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; electric; $74.

    Forty Four Construction: 2369 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

    Forty Four Construction: 2368 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

    Angle Homes: 4213 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,050.

    Lawson Development: 349 Hidden Canyon Road, Kingman; new SFR; $5,805.

    Forty Four Construction: 2625 Peppergrass Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,374.

    Forty Four Construction: 2360 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; 4,755.

    Forty Four Construction: 3377 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.

    Angle Homes: 3413 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,147.

    DTL Enterprises: 3034 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,569.

    DTL Enterprises: 3064 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,569.

    DTL Enterprises: 3014 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,369.

    Forty Four Construction: 3383 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

    McMichael Family: 325 Oatman Ave., Kingman; remodel; $53.

    K Kittle: 1500 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; remodel; $506.

    Inspector: 410 Mohave Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Tomas Wilson: 2399 Acoma Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $275.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending May 25:

    Coffee Shop: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; coffee shop.

    D&K Automotive specialist: 1200 Railroad St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

    Arizona Vacuums: 114 Tucker St. #6, Kingman; Kirby vacuum sales.

    Kelly Clinic: 2160 Airway Ave., Kingman; clinic.

    Lita’s Beauty Supplies: 4809 Steinke Rive, Kingman; hair accessories.

    Adan Towing: 4350 N. Arizona St., St. Building one, Kingman; towing service.

    CW Pools: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B-17, Kingman; pool and maintenance.

    Martin Painting: 1723 Club Ave., Kingman; contractor.

    Vistazo Bounce: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; party supply rentals.

    Best Worth Rommel: 19818 74th Ave., Arlington, Washington; contractor.

    Mike’s Maintenance: 545 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Dream Lash Studio: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. 6, Kingman; beauty shop.

    SOS Builders: 1710 E. Grant St. Ste. 100, Phoenix; contractor.

    The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending May 31:

    American Retail: 3431 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,304.

    Historic Restoration: Andy Devine and Railroad, Kingman; demolition; zero dollars.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: 2440 Emerson Ave., Kingman; demolition; $47.

    Mohave Shadez: 2017 Club Ave., Kingman; awnings; $165.

    Interstate Carport Corp: 790 Palo Verde Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $414.

    Alton and Tammy Floyd: 2124 Blackfoot Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $391.

    Jose Gomez: 608 Third Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Barkhurst Electric: 3715 N. Willow Road, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Angle Homes: 4227 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,450.

    Lawson Development: 349 Hidden Canyon Road, Kingman; new SFR; $5,805.

    Cantrell Development: 2001 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,023.

    Home Styles Construction: 3540 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,752.

    Cantrell Development: 1967 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,949.

    Power Bound Electric: 3264 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; zero dollars.

    Superior Electrical: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; zero dollars.

    Power Bound Electric: 3431 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; $1,045.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 1:

    Restoration 1: 116 S. Second St., Kingman; fire, water, and mold restoration.

    CW Pools: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B-17, Kingman; pool and maintenance.

    Martin Painting: 1723 Club Ave., Kingman; contractor.

    Vistazo Bounce: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; party supply rentals.

    Mike’s Maintenance: 545 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Dream Lash Studio: 207 N. Fourth St., Ste. 6, Kingman; beauty shop.

    Cardpool Inc: 16610 N. Black Canyon Hwy Ste. B105, Phoenix; concession.

    Cutting It Clean Landscape: 2400 Palisades Drive, Lake Havasu; landscaping.

    Marlatt Home Services: 3337 N. Clark St., Kingman; janitorial.

    Mack Neon Signs & Service: 1050 N. Lake Havasu Ave., #B, Lake Havasu; sign production.

