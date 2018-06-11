Licenses and permits June 11

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending May 17:

Extreme Comfort: 204 E. Beale St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

MIO Specialty Contractors: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $5,482.

MIO Specialty Contractors: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; demo; zero dollars.

K Squared: 4071 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; addition; $678.

Mohave Shadez: 2101 Mine Shaft Road, Kingman; awnings; $370.

Gregory Ring: 2116 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; awnings; $229.

Interstate Carport: 2506 Airfield Court, Kingman; detached carport; $229.

Tuff Shed: 2697 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $437.

Joe Burns Builders: 2904 Cimarron Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $795.

Extreme Comfort: 3129 Emilie Circle, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

David Travis: 2001 Main St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 3390 Louise Ave., Kingman; gas; $137.

Main Construction: 3416 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,659.

King Bee Construction: 4784 Christy Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,863.

Cantrell Development: 3827 Newport Cove, Kingman; new SFR; $4,746.

Angle Homes: 3390 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,169.

Main Construction: 3422 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,696.

Forty Four Construction: 3383 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

Forty Four Construction: 2368 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

Forty Four Construction: 2369 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

Forty Four Construction: 3377 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.

K Squared: 3827 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,065.

Forty Four Construction: 2360 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,755.

Forty Four Construction: 2625 Peppergrass Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,374.

Main Construction: 475 Greenway Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,937.

K Kittle: 3697 Dakota Road, Kingman; remodel; $391.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending May 18:

Aqualutions: 2663 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; water treatment.

Café Lencas: 2811 Lovin Ave., Kingman; online services.

Northwest Cleaning: 2912 Arthur St., Kingman; janitorial.

Superior Electrical Advertising: 1700 W. Anaheim St., Long Beach, California; sign production.

Breinholt Contracting: 1955 W. Commerce Ave., Gilbert; contractor.

Total Building Systems: 440 S. 7th St., Cottonwood; contractor.

At the Water’s Edge: 2109 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; arts and crafts.

4D Furniture: 3280 Stockton Hill Road Ste. D, Kingman; furniture.

Steve Schuld Carpentry: 2480 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; contractor.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending May 24:

American Retail: 3431 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,304.

Joshua and Lauren Ott: 1911 Kino Ave., Kingman; remodel; $662.

Historic Restoration: 315 Oak St., Kingman; demolition; $47.

Mohave Shadez: 2017 Club Ave., Kingman; awnings; $165.

Mohave Shadez: 3315 Karen Ave., Kingman; awnings; $165.

Interstate Carport Corp: 2506 Airfield Court, Kingman; carport; $229.

Tammy and Alton Floyd: 2124 Blackfoot Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $391.

Kenny Williams Construction: 3300 N. Sage St., Kingman; detached garage; $391.

Devault Electric: 1721 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Clarence Lake: 3825 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; electric; $74.

Forty Four Construction: 2369 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

Forty Four Construction: 2368 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

Angle Homes: 4213 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,050.

Lawson Development: 349 Hidden Canyon Road, Kingman; new SFR; $5,805.

Forty Four Construction: 2625 Peppergrass Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,374.

Forty Four Construction: 2360 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; 4,755.

Forty Four Construction: 3377 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,894.

Angle Homes: 3413 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,147.

DTL Enterprises: 3034 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,569.

DTL Enterprises: 3064 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,569.

DTL Enterprises: 3014 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,369.

Forty Four Construction: 3383 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

McMichael Family: 325 Oatman Ave., Kingman; remodel; $53.

K Kittle: 1500 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; remodel; $506.

Inspector: 410 Mohave Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Tomas Wilson: 2399 Acoma Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $275.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending May 25:

Coffee Shop: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; coffee shop.

D&K Automotive specialist: 1200 Railroad St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

Arizona Vacuums: 114 Tucker St. #6, Kingman; Kirby vacuum sales.

Kelly Clinic: 2160 Airway Ave., Kingman; clinic.

Lita’s Beauty Supplies: 4809 Steinke Rive, Kingman; hair accessories.

Adan Towing: 4350 N. Arizona St., St. Building one, Kingman; towing service.

CW Pools: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B-17, Kingman; pool and maintenance.

Martin Painting: 1723 Club Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Vistazo Bounce: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; party supply rentals.

Best Worth Rommel: 19818 74th Ave., Arlington, Washington; contractor.

Mike’s Maintenance: 545 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Dream Lash Studio: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. 6, Kingman; beauty shop.

SOS Builders: 1710 E. Grant St. Ste. 100, Phoenix; contractor.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending May 31:

American Retail: 3431 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,304.

Historic Restoration: Andy Devine and Railroad, Kingman; demolition; zero dollars.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 2440 Emerson Ave., Kingman; demolition; $47.

Mohave Shadez: 2017 Club Ave., Kingman; awnings; $165.

Interstate Carport Corp: 790 Palo Verde Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $414.

Alton and Tammy Floyd: 2124 Blackfoot Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $391.

Jose Gomez: 608 Third Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Barkhurst Electric: 3715 N. Willow Road, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Angle Homes: 4227 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,450.

Lawson Development: 349 Hidden Canyon Road, Kingman; new SFR; $5,805.

Cantrell Development: 2001 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,023.

Home Styles Construction: 3540 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,752.

Cantrell Development: 1967 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,949.

Power Bound Electric: 3264 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; zero dollars.

Superior Electrical: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; zero dollars.

Power Bound Electric: 3431 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; $1,045.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 1:

Restoration 1: 116 S. Second St., Kingman; fire, water, and mold restoration.

CW Pools: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B-17, Kingman; pool and maintenance.

Martin Painting: 1723 Club Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Vistazo Bounce: 3015 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; party supply rentals.

Mike’s Maintenance: 545 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Dream Lash Studio: 207 N. Fourth St., Ste. 6, Kingman; beauty shop.

Cardpool Inc: 16610 N. Black Canyon Hwy Ste. B105, Phoenix; concession.

Cutting It Clean Landscape: 2400 Palisades Drive, Lake Havasu; landscaping.

Marlatt Home Services: 3337 N. Clark St., Kingman; janitorial.

Mack Neon Signs & Service: 1050 N. Lake Havasu Ave., #B, Lake Havasu; sign production.