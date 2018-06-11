McCord Robinson running for state rep to fulfill wants and wishes

KINGMAN – Mary McCord Robinson, running for her first political office, feels she’s truly in touch with the wants and wishes of Mohave County citizens.

The Democratic candidate for Arizona’s House of Representatives recently attended the Hualapai Nation’s advisory board meeting in Peach Springs, finding out how important education and water issues are for the tribe.

She goes to a variety of clubs and organizations around Mohave County, gathering information on topics of interest beyond what the press is reporting, no offense to the Daily Miner, she respectfully noted.

She’ll be attending the Flag Day proclamation ceremony today at Mohave County Fairgrounds, talking to people about their concerns, then she’s heading to the Republican Women’s Club meeting at the Dambar restaurant where U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward is speaking.

She’ll finish Tuesday by going to the Mohave County Democratic Party meeting at 6 p.m. at Calico’s restaurant.

A 13-year resident of Kingman, McCord Robinson has become deeply interested in local politics, and is engaged with City of Kingman issues, especially the takeover of Kingman Airport Authority.

“What I saw is a lot of concerned citizens bringing the issue to Council and they did something and it was a positive outcome,” the retired information technology executive said Monday during an interview at Beale Street Brews coffee shop. “I want to do that on a larger level.”

McCord Robinson said she understands rural issues, and doesn’t think Reps. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, and Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, have made as much impact as they could at the state Legislature.

There are a few points that McCord Robinson said she can “align” herself with Cobb, including Interstate 11 development and funding for water studies. But she can’t go along with other issues, like not requiring a background check for transfer of gun licenses.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t have a conversation,” she said. “People are very vocal here. I don’t want to be viewed as a ‘D’ or ‘R’ in front of my name. I want to be viewed as a logical thinker, a smart businesswoman who can bring experience to this district.”

McCord Robinson said she’ll focus on what’s going on in Legislative District 5, and not be distracted by other state issues when she gets into office.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, where her father worked for the U.S. Border Patrol, McCord Robinson moved to California when her father took a job with the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

She went to work for Accenture in Dallas, retired after 37 years, and founded a technology company that helped bring living-wage jobs to an Indian tribe in eastern Oregon. Unemployment dropped by 10 percentage points over a decade, she said.

She and her husband, John, have been together for 28 years, and she has a son in Sacramento, California.

McCord Robinson said she’s running a “clean” campaign, accepting no money from Political Action Committees, or PACs, even though she’s solicited to be endorsed every day. Her campaign has raised between $500 and $1,000, she added.