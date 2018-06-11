UPDATE*** Kingman Police seek 2 in missing $170,000 case

KINGMAN – Authorities say they have additional information and are looking for help in identifying a male and female subject as persons of interest to the whereabouts of a suitcase containing $170,000 that was taken from Walmart last week.

Kingman Police Department says it has determined a male subject wearing a blue colored T-shirt took the case, placed it into a red 4-door sedan, and then drove way.

KPD believes a woman with tattoos was with the male.

Both the man and woman are considered person of interest.

A woman reported June 5 that she went shopping at Walmart and put the suitcase at the bottom of the cart. She told the Daily Miner she had the case from selling her house and a business in Texas, and feared someone had attempted to break into her house in Valle Vista to steal the money, which is why she brought it with her to go shopping.

When she left the store, she went to her vehicle and returned the cart to the front of the store near the bike rack. She left the suitcase behind in the bottom of the cart.

Police say she told them she realized she had forgotten the case when she returned home. She made a return trip to Walmart, couldn’t find the case and called Kingman Police Department.

Video surveillance from Walmart confirms she placed the case, about the size of a carry-on piece of luggage, on the bottom rack of a shopping cart. Video also shows her returning the cart and leaving the case behind.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of a piece of luggage with a large amount of cash, or the two subjects are urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on "Give a Tip."

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

FIRST UPDATE

UPDATE Woman leaves $170,000 in cash behind at Walmart

Person of interest found, police find nothing to connect him to missing suitcase

KINGMAN – Police say the person of interest they were looking for regarding the case of a woman leaving behind $170,000 at Walmart has been found and was cooperative with investigators.

Kingman Police Department found nothing to confirm this person took the suitcase filled with the cash that was left on the bottom rack of a shopping cart.

Video surveillance also showed the person of interest.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of a piece of luggage with a large amount of cash are urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on "Give a Tip."

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

ORIGINAL POST

Store surveillance shows a young man exit the store at about 2:30 p.m. with a computer or messenger type case around his shoulder and carrying a skateboard. He appears to walk to the shopping cart left behind by the woman, bend down, and take the case with him walking southbound away from Walmart through its parking lot.

KPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the young man, who is a person of interest. Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on "Give a Tip."

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

