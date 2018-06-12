Horoscopes | June 12, 2018

Birthdays: Kendra Wilkinson, 33; Dave Franco, 33; Scott Thompson, 59; Timothy Busfield, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll learn something if you take part in a community or family event. Listen to people who can offer insight into something that interests you; you will prosper from what you discover.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Figure out the best way to progress, and execute your plans with precision. Your ability to adapt as you go will make it that much easier to accomplish your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Control your emotions if you want to avoid making an emotional mistake. Take a step back and avoid making a decision that is likely to end in someone else’s favor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Firm up and get moving. Knowing what you want will give you the advantage you need when faced with competition or opposition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your enthusiasm will have a magical effect on others. Help a cause, but avoid taking jobs that don’t utilize your skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nothing will be as it appears. Don’t make a foolish mistake trusting someone who talks big but does little.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A day trip will benefit you in finding a new way to bring in more cash. Don’t let someone hold you back or put unnecessary demands on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Test your skills. Make changes that will give you the opportunity to present what you have to offer to someone in a position to help you get ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful what you allude to being able to do. Making a promise that isn’t feasible will make you look bad and could end up costing you your reputation, status or position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People you feel responsible for will put demands on you. Before you are too accommodating, consider how to even things up by asking for something in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel you have to go overboard to make an impression. Your energy will be much better spent making changes that you can do yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your desire to be unique can lead to lofty ideas that will end up being way too expensive. Look for opportunities that are reasonable.