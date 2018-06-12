Kingman Photo | Mayor proclaims Flag Day

Photo Gallery

Flag Day proclamation

Members of the community, veterans and state representatives including Sonny Borrelli (R-Arizona) and Regina Cobb (R-Arizona), Arizona House of Representatives candidates Leo Biasiucci (R-Arizona), Mary McCord Robinson (D-Arizona), state Senate candidate J'aime Morgaine (D-Arizona), and Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop attended Mayor Monica Gates' proclamation reading in support of the U.S. Military and Army at the Mohave County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning. https://youtu.be/RWw15wqmW-o