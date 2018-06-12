Letter | Kingman taxes

What a joke! I just purchased a TV online and the tax was $11 until I had it shipped to Walmart in Kingman, and the tax went up to $18. Free shipping, but taxes in Kingman are so high, shipping doesn’t matter.

Thanks City Council for taking my money for nothing. No wonder people go out of town to buy items.

I don’t even live in Kingman, so why do I have to pay taxes for Kingman? People that live in Mohave County shop mostly in Kingman but don’t have any say or vote on the what the taxes should be. Why is that?

Should the whole community be able to have a say?