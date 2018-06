Team Mohave; The Board of Supervisors, County Manager Hendricks, Attorney Cunningham and the VOICES of Mohave County saved thousands of acres of Colorado River water that would have gone down stream never to be seen again.

Supervisor Wakimoto rocked it for Mohave County, her relentless non-stop energy really made it happen!! I am proud to be a part of this historical event. It is time to celebrate success against the Goliath (CAP). How’s it feel to win Mohave County?