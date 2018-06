Mike Simmons, owner of the U-Haul rental business in downtown Kingman, points out the Demi X-1 electric research car built by Dreisbach ElectroMotive of Santa Barbara, Calif., that will be donated to the Route 66 Electric Car Museum at the Powerhouse Visitor Center. The Demi X-1 set a land speed record of 210 mph at El Mirage Dry Lake in 1983. Simmons said it’s “pretty cool” to have the cars donated to the Kingman museum.