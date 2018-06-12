Pretrial date set in Manseau case

KINGMAN – Bradley James Manseau, 27, of Kingman, arrested April 27 for alleged child molestation following an investigation that started in September, has a pretrial conference set for 3:15 p.m. July 24 before Judge Richard Weiss in Mohave Superior Court.

Manseau was in court Tuesday when the July date was set.

Authorities began an investigation in September after a parent of a 6-year-old girl contacted police and told them the child said she was being sexually assaulted and molested by Manseau. Manseau is an acquaintance of the family.

One incident that was reported, which Manseau denied, happened while the girl was alone with Manseau in his vehicle. According to police, forensic evidence obtained during the initial investigation corroborated the victim’s report of assault and molestation by Manseau.

Manseau was arrested on felony charges of sexual assault, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor. He denies involvement in the incident.