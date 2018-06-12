Young country singer to perform Friday

KINGMAN – Country music is a genre that speaks to faith, family and American pride. That’s what Maddie Leigh, a country recording artist, had to say about why she loves country music.

“I love that I can express these things that I value so much through music,” she said.

Leigh grew up in a household where listening to George Strait, Rascal Flatts and Dolly Parton was a common sound. She also listened to some Carrie Underwood and would say that she looks up to her.

“She just seems very real,” Leigh said. “On top of that, her vocals are amazing.”

If she could perform with any musical artist it would have to be Carrie Underwood. Leigh has also opened for other big name country artists like Tucker Beathard and Jason Aldean at the Oregon Jamboree Festival in 2017.

Other than listening to country music growing up, her inspiration to pursue music would have to be God, and it’s just something she has always loved to do.

During the summer she will be performing all over the western part of the country as part of her tour. She will be in California, Oregon, Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming.

Going from city to city can be boring at times, but Leigh and her crew find ways to have fun.

“(We) watch movies, play board games and play with our tour mascot, Sadie,” Leigh said.

Whenever they have a chance to stop at a place they come across while on the road, Leigh and her crew will go sightseeing, hiking, or sing-along around a campfire.

Leigh enjoys performing in venues that allow her to sing and she performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Diana’s Cellar Door, 414 E. Beale St.