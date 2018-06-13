Arrest made in missing $170,000 case

Photo Gallery Search for $170,000 Kingman Police officers searched a residence Tuesday afternoon on the 2100 block of East Snavely Avenue. Photos by Beau Bearden.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department arrested Jeremiah G. Peacey, 39 of Kingman in connection to an ongoing investigation of a large amount of cash that was reported stolen June 5 from underneath a shopping cart at Walmart.

Investigators identified Peacey as the male subject seen in surveillance photos from Walmart, and his girlfriend, a 40-year-old Kingman woman.

KPD detectives located Peacey and his girlfriend at a residence on the 2100 block of Snavely Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A search warrant was later served and detectives reported they recovered a significant amount of cash and a 1999 Jeep that Peacey is alleged to have purchased after the theft.

Police say Peacey admitted to taking the bag and later finding it contained a large amount of cash, and he did not notify authorities or try locating the owner.

Detectives said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Peacey was arrested on two felony charges of theft.

Both Peacy and his girlfriend face additional charges that might include possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peacey was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on the felony theft charges.

A Valle Vista woman reported leaving the suitcase full of cash at Walmart on June 5. She took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing that she’d forgotten it until she returned home, according to police reports.

Police determined that a man wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts took the suitcase and drove away in a red four-door sedan. He was accompanied by a woman with tattoos on her arms and legs.

The woman who lost the money told the Daily Miner she had sold her house and business in Texas, and carried the money with her because she feared someone had tried to break into her home wanting to steal it.

One young man was seen on video checking out the suitcase, but police later determined he did not take it.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact KPD by calling 928-7532191 or leaving an anonymous tip by calling 928-753-1234.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department and Daily Miner reports

