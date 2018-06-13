Borelli, Cobb honored at MEC annual meeting

MOHAVE VALLEY – Praise and awards were a common theme at the Mohave Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting Friday with state Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Regina Cobb in attendance.

Tyler Carlson, Mohave Electric Cooperative CEO, praised all members for submitting over 6,600 letters in support of SB 1412, which keeps assigned capital credits local. The bill was unopposed in both the House and Senate and was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on March 23.

Borrelli and Cobb were awarded with plaques for their work and support during the legislature.

“I was thrilled they were able to attend the meeting in person so Mohave Electric and its members could show their appreciation,” Carlson said. “Sonny and Regina were our champions in Phoenix.”

Assigned capital credits are used for a variety of purposes, including programs that benefit MEC members like River Fund, the Northern Arizona Veterans Resource Center, MEC’s Classroom Grants, and the Washington D.C. Youth Tour.

The nearly 200 members in attendance unanimously accepted a change in language to the cooperative’s bylaws to conform to the new law.

Members were treated to a video tribute to Lyn R. Opalka, who resigned from the board in December after serving 35 years as a board director, 27 of those as president.

During Opalka’s tenure, Mohave Electric’s membership grew by 20,000 members, and the board elected Joe Anderson to succeed Opalka.

In addition, Carlson gave a presentation and members were treated to a meal, gift bag, and entered into a drawing for donated prizes.

MEC also hosted three district meetings throughout the week. Recommended incumbents Richard Tempelman, District 1, Deborah Johnson, District 2, and Toni Barbaro, District 3 can be seated at the August organizational meeting of the board of directors.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative