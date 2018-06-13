Fundraiser set for military banner project

This banner for soldier Marissa Esquibel greets motorists on Route 66 in front of the Kingman Powerhouse.

    • KINGMAN – The Tri-State Veterans Honors Trust, a nonprofit organization that puts up military banners around town, is holding a fundraiser event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hooch’s Bar and Grill, 2215 Butler Ave.

    There will be raffles and live entertainment by Kilo 8 Cat, Night Shift and Kristy Thompson Band.

    The trust, founded by Mary Lou Galvan and Rebekah Bacoka in 2017, has raised 49 banners recognizing active-duty military service by local residents. It has about 60 volunteers who’ve put in 1,500 hours on the military banner project.

