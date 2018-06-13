Gov. Ducey not in favor of Equal Rights Amendment

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey is not in favor of Arizona becoming the state that finally puts the Equal Rights Amendment into the U.S. Constitution.

Ducey said Monday that as far as he’s concerned Arizona already is “a land of opportunity’’ for all. And that, he said, includes women.

“I don’t know that that’s something that’s necessary for our state to be involved in at this time,’’ the governor said.

And Ducey brushed aside the fact that if Arizona were to become the 38th state to ratify the ERA and it became the law of the land, it could make a difference, not just here but in other states where the opportunities for women might not be the same as he says exists here.

“I’m going to stay focused on the state of Arizona and moving Arizona forward and making sure it stays the place of opportunity that it is today,’’ Ducey said in dismissing the issue. “Next question.’’

Technically speaking, Ducey has no say: Ratification is subject only to state House and Senate approval.

The governor, however, has the constitutional ability to call lawmakers into special session and get them to laser focus on an issue of his choosing. Ducey, however, has no such plans.

But it’s not like Ducey is alone in his opposition. GOP leaders have used procedural maneuvers in each of the last two years to block the issue from ever getting to the House floor.

What has make the issue immediately relevant is that Illinois lawmakers voted late last month to ratify the amendment. That means action by just one more state is needed to put it into the U.S. Constitution.

The text of the amendment is simple: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex. It also would empower Congress to enact laws to enforce the provision.

At the time Congress gave its approval in 1972, there were multiple questions about whether women were legally entitled to things like equal pay.

But a change in the Constitution requires ratification by three-fourths of the states. And that process stalled after several years amid stiff opposition by conservative groups and particularly Phyllis Schlafly, founder of the Eagle Forum, who argued that such a provision would lead to things like drafting of women.

Ducey questioned whether the ERA is needed.

“I think if you look at the employment numbers, if you look at the number of legislators we have by percentage, the number of governors that we’ve had across the country, the success in income growth across all spectrums inside the economy and our population, you’d see positive trends,’’ the governor said. “And that’s something I’m going to continue to focus on.’’

Part of what has renewed interest is the #Metoo movement. But the push in Arizona for ratification actually began last year.

During floor debate last year, Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, complained that her legislation to put Arizona on record in favor of the amendment never even got a hearing. So she made a motion that the measure be brought to the full House for an immediate vote.

The maneuver caught GOP leaders by surprise.

But rather than simply allowing a vote, Speaker J.D. Mesnard made a procedural motion to instead have the House recess. That was approved along party lines, denying Democrats the vote they sought.