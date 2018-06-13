Horoscopes | June 13, 2018

Birthdays: Kat Dennings, 32; Chris Evans, 37; Tim Allen, 65; Stellan Skarsgard, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your trust in what you know and not what others tell you. Don’t take a risk that could result in illness or injury.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen to what others have to offer, but be reluctant to jump in and take part in something you know little about. Research will save you from making a mistake that can be costly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider your options carefully. Someone will do whatever it takes to persuade you to go against your better judgment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have to speak up if you want to be heard. Controversy can make you feel anxious.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be tempted to make a change, but don’t do so without checking out all your options. Acting in haste could cost you the best deal possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to what and who you know. Be leery of anyone trying to impress you or tempt you into something you don’t want or need.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A shopping spree, an adventure or a learning expedition will get you thinking. Look into the best way to achieve your personal or professional goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Changes you want to make to your home or living arrangements will pose a problem if you have to overspend to get what you want. Look for compromises that will allow you to stay within your budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t argue a moot point when you should be following through with your plans. Someone will confuse you with inconsistent information and actions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t procrastinate. Living up to your word and taking control of situations before someone else does will ensure that you get your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be reluctant to take on too much or to give in to someone trying to get you to be indulgent or overspend. Rely on your insight and ability to physically get things done.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll need to rely on your charm if you want to win. Your desire to take advantage of something that intrigues you will not sit well with someone close to you.