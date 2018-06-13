Mohave County's Most Wanted | June 13, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department Most Wanted

As of June 13, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Abney, Chace Joseph

DOB: 09/01/1987

White

Male

6’4”

210 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Felony;

Agg Aslt – Enter Residence, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 06/11/2018

Kroll, Roger Calvin

DOB: 03/11/1966

White

Male

6’2”

223 lbs

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use x2, Class 4 Felony;

Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 06/07/2018

Lathrop, Robert Lee

DOB: 05/18/1961

White

Male

5’9”

145 lbs

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Offense: Theft,

Class 2 Felony

DOW: 06/07/2018

Wendlandt, Yvonne Sienna

DOB: 07/28/1995

White

Female

5’2”

135 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Poss/Use Meth, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 06/07/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Summerlin-Tyler, Shelby Janelle

Offense: Aggravated Harassment,

Class 6 Felony

DOW: 05/01/2018



DOC: 06/11/2018

Templeman, Deanna Joy

Offense: Hindering Prosecution 1st Deg, Class 5 Felony

DOW: 04/04/2018 DOC: 06/08/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department