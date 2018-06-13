Mohave County's Most Wanted | June 13, 2018

Roger Calvin Kroll, Yvonne Sienna Wendlandt, and Robert Lee Lathrop

  • Originally Published: June 13, 2018 12:20 p.m.

    • Mohave County Probation Department Most Wanted

    As of June 13, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Chace Joseph Abney

    DOB: 09/01/1987

    White

    Male

    6’4”

    210 lbs

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Felony;

    Agg Aslt – Enter Residence, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 06/11/2018

    photo

    Roger Calvin Kroll

    DOB: 03/11/1966

    White

    Male

    6’2”

    223 lbs

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use x2, Class 4 Felony;

    Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 06/07/2018

    photo

    Robert Lee Lathrop

    DOB: 05/18/1961

    White

    Male

    5’9”

    145 lbs

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Theft,

    Class 2 Felony

    DOW: 06/07/2018

    photo

    Yvonne Sienna Wendlandt

    DOB: 07/28/1995

    White

    Female

    5’2”

    135 lbs

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Poss/Use Meth, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 06/07/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Shelby Janelle Summer-Tyler

    Offense: Aggravated Harassment,

    Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 05/01/2018

    DOC: 06/11/2018

    photo

    Deanna Joy Templeman

    Offense: Hindering Prosecution 1st Deg, Class 5 Felony

    DOW: 04/04/2018 DOC: 06/08/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

