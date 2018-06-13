Mohave County's Most Wanted | June 13, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department Most Wanted
As of June 13, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Abney, Chace Joseph
DOB: 09/01/1987
White
Male
6’4”
210 lbs
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Felony;
Agg Aslt – Enter Residence, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 06/11/2018
Kroll, Roger Calvin
DOB: 03/11/1966
White
Male
6’2”
223 lbs
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use x2, Class 4 Felony;
Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 06/07/2018
Lathrop, Robert Lee
DOB: 05/18/1961
White
Male
5’9”
145 lbs
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Theft,
Class 2 Felony
DOW: 06/07/2018
Wendlandt, Yvonne Sienna
DOB: 07/28/1995
White
Female
5’2”
135 lbs
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Poss/Use Meth, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 06/07/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Summerlin-Tyler, Shelby Janelle
Offense: Aggravated Harassment,
Class 6 Felony
DOW: 05/01/2018
DOC: 06/11/2018
Templeman, Deanna Joy
Offense: Hindering Prosecution 1st Deg, Class 5 Felony
DOW: 04/04/2018 DOC: 06/08/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK