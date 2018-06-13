NACFD quickly extinguishes garage fire on Bluebird Lane; no injuries reported

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District firefighters quickly took down a garage fire Wednesday morning on the 3500 block of East Bluebird Lane.

At the time of arrival to the single family residence, firefighters found the garage covered in smoke but no flames.

Three people were home at the time of the fire, but escaped without injury. Firefighters made access to the garage and the crew quickly took down the fire. Extensive mop-up and overhaul was needed.

NACFD responded with three fire engines, two chief officers with the additional assistance of another chief officer, and Kingman Fire Department provided support with an engine. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, and Unisource assisted during the incident.

The fire is still under investigation by NACFD personnel.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District