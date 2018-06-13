P&Z backs prohibiting on-street RV parking

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission suggested a few additions to the City’s proposed change in City code regarding on-street parking of recreational and similar-sized vehicles in residential areas at its meeting Tuesday, with commissioners in favor of working toward prohibiting on-street parking.

“I know we’ve had an issue in the past with RVs on the street, and unfortunately someone was killed and it was very tragic,” said Gary Fredrickson, commission chair. “And I hope to not see that again.”

At its June 5 meeting, Council directed the commission to consider relevant zoning ordinance amendments should Council decide to ban on-street parking of recreational vehicles, boats and trailers. The proposed change to code includes language that bans RV parking on streets in residential districts except when loading and unloading for a period of 72 hours, and it requires those vehicles to be located behind a 6-foot tall sight restrictive wall if parked on a residential property. The latter regulation is already included in the City code.

Kingman’s municipal code also prohibits RV parking on residential driveways, but that, as well as the sight-restrictive wall component, is rarely enforced because of the alternative option.

“We already have an ordinance in place and it can’t be enforced because then the writing officer can write them a ticket and they can just go park it in the street,” Fredrickson said. “So as I was told in the past, well do you prefer the vehicles off the street, or to allow them in the street?”

The biggest decision facing planning and zoning is where those vehicles could be parked or stored should on-street parking no longer be an option.

“I think essentially the easiest solution is basically to write an ordinance that says if you don’t have room off-street near the rear of the property, then you see off-site storage, plain and simple,” said Commissioner Scott McCoy. “If you can’t park it on the street, if you can’t park behind the house, then you find someplace else.”

One way the commission looked to make off-street parking more feasible for residents was to take up Commissioner Charmayne Keith’s suggestion that the City do away with requiring those large vehicles to be placed behind a site-restrictive wall.

“That should be limited to CC and Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) because there’re a lot of homes where you can park nicely on the side of your property, there’s plenty of room,” Keith said. “To tell the city that you have to park behind a 6-foot fence when it’s not in the CC and Rs, I don’t agree with that.”

The commission agreed, and included in its recommendation to Council removing the wall requirement, as long as the vehicle is behind the front plane of the structure located on the lot. The commission also advised shortening the time RVs can be parked on residential streets for loading and unloading to 48 hours, rather than the suggested 72 hours.

After hearing from the public, planning and zoning was also in favor of setting a required distance that an RV must be moved in reference to the 48-hour restriction.

City staff was directed to bring back additional information to the commission’s next meeting and will confer with the City Attorney’s office as to steps being taken on the proposed change to City code. Changes in City code go before Council for consideration, while zoning matters are sent to the commission for its input.