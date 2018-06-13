Swanty’s, Walapai 4 Wheelers give assist to JAVC’s Operation 6

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council Operation 6 project received a much-appreciated donation courtesy of Walapai 4 Wheelers and Martin Swanty Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, who partnered in donating $4,000 to the project through the Ghost Town Jamboree.

“We appreciate the combined efforts of Martin Swanty and the Walapai 4 Wheelers to raise funds for us through their jamboree, and all the funds will be spent on the Operation 6 project,” said JAVC President Pat Farrell.

While presenting development information during an April meeting at Operation 6’s future home in Arnold Plaza, JAVC President Pat Farrell said $300,000 was already raised for the project. However, he estimated another $800,000 would be needed to complete the work that includes redesigning the building with apartment-type units, training and resource rooms, and service areas.

“We’re going to come in and we’re going to get them healthy, we’re going to identify barriers and try to remove the barriers for them,” Farrell said of Operation 6 at April’s meeting. “If they’re unable to work, we’ll get them housing. If they’re able to work and have a skill, we’ll get them a job.”

Taking this month’s donations into account, Farrell estimates approximately $625,000 is still needed for improvements at Arnold Plaza, 315 E. Oak St. Farrell said “Every bit” of the $4,000 donation will go toward the building’s reconstruction.

“We appreciate the support we’re getting from the community,” Farrell said, adding that those wishing to donate can do so by contacting 928-716-3001.