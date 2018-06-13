Ward spreading message on immigration, health care, jobs

KINGMAN – Pounding her campaign trail hard in Mohave County, U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward made another stop in Kingman Tuesday to speak to the Republican Women’s Club, then attended a meet-and-greet at Diana’s Cellar Door later that evening.

That followed her appearance last week at Martin Swanty Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership. She started her day in Bullhead City.

Her message was pretty much the same: shore up the border by building a wall; repeal the Affordable Care Act; protect Americans’ gun rights; and support President Donald Trump.

“When United Healthcare came out and said, ‘We’re leaving Obamacare,’ that should have been the bomb for us,” Ward told about 50 people at the Republican Women’s Club meeting. “It was written for them. It’s an unsustainable system and the biggest takeover by the government we’ve seen in our lifetime.”

Ward said there are still 30 million uninsured Americans, and those who took out insurance through the ACA have seen their premiums increase and their coverage reduced. She favors health care savings accounts, and encourages people to have catastrophic insurance coverage.

The former state senator and physician from Lake Havasu City said we need more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to secure the border, noting that illegals aren’t coming to the United States to work, but are trafficking drugs and humans.

As a mother, Ward said she cares about the future of the country and economic growth, crediting Trump’s tax reform act that leaves more income for 90 percent of American workers.

And last but not least, she said, is taking care of military veterans and their families.

“My husband went to Iraq and the kids and I had to wonder if he’s coming back, and coming back the same guy,” she said. “We have to make sure we have funding and training for the military when we need it so we as a country can realize the (Ronald) Reagan doctrine of peace through strength.”

She mentioned Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean President Kim Jong Un as a perfect example.

“That would’ve never happened if our military wasn’t strong. That’s what brought us to the place we got to (Monday),” she said.

Ward claims to have a lead in the polls on Republican opponent Martha McSally, and has raised over $2.5 million in grassroots donations. She said the Arizona Republic is “basically writing me off” because she doesn’t have enough money.

McSally has five pages of donations from organizations and individuals just starting with the letter “A” at $5,000 a pop, Ward noted.

“We have all the money to win this race, but the problem is it’s in your pockets,” she told the crowd, some of whom donated to her campaign at the meeting.

Ward said she’s campaigning in the heavily populated Maricopa and Pima counties as well.

She had just come from Gilbert the night before where she was at a home with a group of about 60 families. She was also in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Sierra Vista, Benson and Tombstone in a two-day period.

“It was a whirlwind,” Ward said. “I’m trying to build relationships all over the state, and not be someone who shows up every five or six years. We can’t be everywhere, but I have to be here some of the time.”