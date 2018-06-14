Daily Miner Editorial | A brighter Kingman

There is movement in Kingman.

Can you feel the pride?

Stockton Hill Road, El Trovatore Hill and Sycamore Avenue are just the beginning. The new pavement is making a tremendous difference up Stockton Hill from Andy Devine, and El Trovatore Hill has its new surface, which makes traveling downtown so much smoother.

City of Kingman Public Works is doing a fantastic job taking care of these projects that have been on the to-do list for years. There is even movement on fixing the water infrastructure on Stockton Hill Road.

This City of Kingman Stockton Hill Waterline Replacement project is a $290,000 contract going to Haydon Building Corporation. The project was approved by City Council June 5, and the materials will be purchased before the end of the month. Construction hasn’t been scheduled to begin on any certain date as of June 5, but as the project continues those dates will be released.

For minor inconveniences of travel, the work being done will do nothing but benefit the City and its residents.

The Welcome Arch is also a great addition to downtown Kingman. People have already seen and felt a difference when driving into town underneath the structure.

The future of Kingman is bright, and it all starts now.

It feels good to be a Kingmanite.