Horoscopes | June 14, 2018

  • Originally Published: June 14, 2018 5:50 a.m.

    • Birthdays: Lucy Hale, 29; Kevin McHale, 30; Diablo Cody, 40; Boy George, 57.

    ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can about your heritage from older family members. It will help you overcome some of the things that have been holding you back.

    TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your mind will be racing a mile a minute, but that doesn’t mean you have to make a hasty decision. Verify that you are making the right choice.

    GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Strive to stand out when dealing with peers or work-related matters. Your contribution should be based on something that is unique as well as realistic.

    CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t shy away from the unfamiliar or unusual. Observing what and how others are doing things will spark your imagination.

    LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer compliments and enjoy collaborating with people you find interesting. A partnership may need to be adjusted to better suit the changes that are taking place in your life.

    VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your thoughts with upbeat people you can count on to give you the lowdown. A change to make a difference should be a priority.

    LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your emotions in check. Don’t let what others say deter you from doing your own thing.

    SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A day trip will lead to an interesting encounter. A unique situation will result in having greater disposable income to put toward something you enjoy doing.

    SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take stock of how well you’ve been taking care of your health. Don’t feel pressured to make a decision before you have sufficient information to do so.

    CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Aim to stabilize your situation by building strong relationships. Changes can be made if you have the support of those willing to contribute as well.

    AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel you have to make a physical change because someone is derogatory about the way you look. Be a trendsetter, not a follower.

    PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Trusting your judgment, not what someone insinuates, is the right way to do something. Use your voice to ensure that any changes made are in your best interest.

