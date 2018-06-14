Letter | McCain is a hypocrite

John McCain recently apologized to the G7 nations on behalf of “Americans” against President Trump, telling them that Americans stand with our allies even if the president doesn’t.

McCain spends every waking moment making the declaration, “Not my president.” He stands with “allies and friends” who rip us off on trade. For example, Canada charges a 270 percent milk tariff on our dairy farmers. As the old adage goes, with friends like this, who needs enemies?

McCain voted for bipartisanship over and against his promise to Arizona regarding repealing and replacing Obamacare. What if McCain would have ran on the promise that he would fight for Arizonans as long as bipartisanship remained the main focus? He would never have made it into office! And ever since that vote, we have not heard one single word from him about his “continued fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

The only time we hear from McCain is when he slams my president who, unlike McCain, keeps his promises at every cost. I am sick and tired of him opening his mouth and hearing nothing but his hatred for Trump, instead of what he is doing for Americans and Arizonans.

In summary: McCain stands with allies (other countries) over Americans (family) and works hard for bipartisanship (politicians) over fighting for Arizonans (family). Sounds like the epitome of hypocrisy.