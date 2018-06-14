Obituary | Michael Lindsley

Michael Lindsley, age 68, passed away June 7, 2018 surrounded by his family. He was born June 25, 1949 in Omaha, Nebraska and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam. Michael and his family moved to Kingman in 1983, where he worked as a truck driver for many years. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 41 years, son Waylon (Amiee) Lindsley, daughter Kathia (Brian) Koehler, adopted son Paul (Carrie) Sparkman, and grandchildren Jordan, Spencer, Tanner, Cody, Allison, Jackson, Kaitlyn, Bailey, Emmaleigh, Savannah, and Troy. Per Michael’s wishes, a public memorial service will not be held; instead there will be a private Celebration of Life in Michael’s name.