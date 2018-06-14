Obituary | Richard “Dick” Hassell

Richard “Dick” Hassell went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on June 10, 2018.

Dick was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 12, 1935. He moved to Arizona in 1958, he loved it here. Dick and Mary married in 1964. Dick had three children; Kim Preston of Georgia, Wesley(Wendy) Hassell of Kingman, Connie(Phil) Pope of Oregon. 5 Grandkids; Darla Garcia, Chelsea Bennett, Trooper Cody Pope, Wesley G. Hassell and Colton Hassell. 7 Great-Grandkids, he loved his “Bennett Bunch Babies.”

Dick Hassell proudly served America in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He worked in construction, for Yell Concrete for 19 years. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and being with his family. He loved to travel; we saw all 50 states and at least 8 other countries. His last trip was to the Oregon Coast to surprise his daughter Connie for her birthday.

He’s preceded in death by; his Mom, Dad, two brothers, one sister and so many others.

He loved the Lord and was a great gift to all who knew him and all who knew him, loved him. We’ll all miss you so much. Go fishing with Hubert, Joe Heil, Joe Gatineau along with your dad and brothers.

Thank you all for your love, support and Prayers. Public services will be held Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 11:30 a.m. graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery. Followed by lunch at Mary’s that starts between 12:30 and 1 p.m. All are welcome.