CAP appeals recommendation on Quartzsite water lease deal

PHOENIX – The Central Arizona Water Conservation District has fired back at the Arizona Department of Water Resources’ recommendation to cancel a water transfer from the town of Quartzsite to replenish groundwater reserves in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties.

In a six-page letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the district expressed concerns and its belief that the recommendation included several unsupported conclusions.

Among the unsupported assumptions, the letter noted, is that the transfer would negatively impact other Colorado River water users, a claim that the district disputes.

“Quartzsite’s entitlement … is a tiny fraction – 0.6 percent – of the potential non-Central Arizona Project’s … supply of 164,652 annual acre-feet of water,” Theodore Cooke, CAWCD general manager wrote.

Colorado River communities that have objected to the lease, Cooke noted, are currently using less than half of their entitlements.