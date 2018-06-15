Horoscopes | June 15, 2018

Birthdays: Neil Patrick Harris, 45; Ice Cube, 49; Courteney Cox, 54; Helen Hunt, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your emotions out of any decision you are pressed to make. Having a level head when it comes to your job will make a difference in the outcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for answers that will help you deal with a personal situation that could be explosive if not handled properly. Don’t take a physical risk that could jeopardize your personal stability.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deal with institutions carefully. Make sure all the information you offer authorities is accurate and all your personal documents are in order if you travel or apply for something.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your inhibitions go by the wayside and see what life has to offer. Don’t be afraid to share your thoughts and to explore unfamiliar territory.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel you have to follow someone who is making impulsive moves.Do not jeopardize your position, reputation or your assets, regardless of the persuasive tactics used.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful when offering assistance. It’s important that you lay down ground rules and a structured plan that will ensure you are not put in a compromising position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on the positive, not the negative. Set your sights on the opportunities you have a say in, not those that depend on luck or someone else’s whim.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your interests with someone you come in contact with; you will find out all sorts of information you can implement into your current endeavors.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on a challenge that will get you moving. Don’t be fooled by someone offering to take care of business for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get serious about bringing about personal change or altering relationships that don’t feel quite right. Staying on top of domestic affairs will eliminate criticism and complaints.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get everything that is bothering you out in the open. You have to address issues if you want to bring about positive change.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Hard work will pay off. Paying attention to someone you care about will bring high returns.