Kingman North All Stars taking it ‘nice and easy’ in tourney

KINGMAN – As is the case with most situations in life, patience is the key to success.

That is even more so the case for the Kingman North Little League squad as they prepare for the 2018 District 9 8-10 All Stars Tournament today in Lake Havasu City.

“They tend to get in a hurry a lot and throw the ball around everywhere and that’s what I’ve been trying to teach them these last few weeks – ‘take it nice and easy,’” said Kingman North manager Shaun Munn. “If we eliminate the errors, they’re not going to score as many runs and that’s completely to our advantage. So my main focus is to eliminate errors. And they’re responding pretty well to that.”

Munn put his method to work during practice Wednesday at Southside Park – as he hit grounders to the infield and fly balls to the outfield, he made sure to let his players know that taking a few extra seconds produces better results.

Kingman North will look to turn their hard work into results at 5 p.m. today in the first round against Bullhead City.

The winner of the contest advances to play either Parker or Lake Havasu City at 5 p.m. Saturday, while the loser drops into the consolation bracket.

While Munn doesn’t know much about Bullhead City, he did see a glimpse of the talent during the Tournament of Champions.

“The TOC Bullhead teams that were here looked pretty strong,” Munn said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Kingman North will lean on its pitching to lead them as Munn said it’s the team’s greatest strength.

“About 80 percent of our team can pitch really well,” he said. “That’s going to be our biggest advantage, especially in tournaments with pitch counts. Everyone can hit well, too, and our defense is strong, too. We have a lot of kids who can play anywhere.”

The ultimate goal of any tournament is to win it all, and Kingman North has just a good of a shot as the other seven squads. And Munn knows the team’s six strong hurlers could lead them to a title.

“Over a three-day period, we don’t have to throw someone in there just because,” Munn said. “We still have strong pitchers to throw. When we do have someone come in to pitch, we replace him with a strong defender. We have a very versatile team, for sure.”