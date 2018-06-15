Kingman South All Stars ready to experience first tournament

KINGMAN – The Kingman South 8-10 All Stars are looking to gain some experience in their tournament today in Lake Havasu City.

The team is managed by Mike Collins who understands the team’s youth is going to be a challenge but is excited for the players to be have this experience.

“A lot of these kids are in their first year of minors, so this is going to be an eye-opening experience for them,” Collins said.

Some of the young all stars have been experiencing a new type of game after moving up from instructional to minors this year. The move between the leagues proved difficult at first, but for a player like Canton Collins, he’s learned to adapt to the new situation.



“My first time facing a pitcher was kind of scary,” Canton said, “but then when I swung and hit it I wasn’t scared anymore.”

This type of adaption is exactly what Collins wants to see from his kids. Moving from a machine pitcher to an actual pitcher can be intimidating, but Collins has been proud of how they’ve performed and practiced.

Collins believes the team’s strength is their pitching but knows the lack of experience will pose a challenge. Collins has watched his team grow up, and for him that is what makes the game so great.

“I really enjoy this age,” Collins said. “I enjoy the kids coming up and learning the game, and watching it click with them and seeing them perform at a different level.”



To make an all-star team is a big deal and some players are making their first team. Rilee Otto is excited about the opportunity to play in his first all-star game since it was a goal he set at the beginning of the year.

“I’m happy because that was my one goal this year,” Otto said, “I wanted to go to TOC (Tournament of Champions), but I’m happy to be on this team.”

The team starts the tournament against Needles at 8 p.m. today in Havasu. At the end of the day, Collins wants his team to take in the experience and continue learning about the game.

“This is an age that’s transitioning,” Collins said, “and for me to watch them learn the game and understand the game is something I really enjoy.”

