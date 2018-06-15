Letter | If we all pitch in, we’ll have the best neighborhoods

You’ve heard the old adage, “It takes a village to raise a child,” or maybe you’ve heard this one, “Grow where you’re planted,” or maybe this one suits it better, “Don’t just stand there, roll up your sleeves and pitch in.”

Walking through our neighborhood, we happened to notice people out in their yards cleaning up. My husband decided it was time we should pitch in. Not only in the neighborhood, but along our roads and streets.

He started to take walks and through our neighborhood and pick up trash that was left behind or maybe trash that blew in from somewhere else. It got me to thinking.

We have wonderful volunteers who go out and try to keep our areas clean around Kingman and our highways. What’s wrong with us? There has to be some kind of pride in our own neighborhoods.

He does this every once in a while and I go along and help. We can’t expect our wonderful volunteers to do it all. We all have to do our part. In our travels, we have noticed that there are two kinds of people, those who cause the problem and those who find solutions for them. Which one are you?

We have great cities surrounding Kingman. I love our sunsets, our sunrises and our simple way of life. Some people today have the attitude, “That’s not my job.” It’s sad to hear because we have a great city and great people who live in this state.

I want us to be known as having the best neighborhoods in Arizona but since we can’t do that, my neighborhood will do.

Sally Morisset

Golden Valley resident