Letter | Is mail theft a misdemeanor or a felony?

Recently, we had our mail stolen at our residence and reported it to Kingman Police Department. I was told to notify United States Postal Inspector. After speaking with Kingman Post Office and after I spoke to United States Postal Inspector, I was asked had I contacted the police department. I stated I was told to wait until after I received a call from United States Postal Investigator, and in fact, I did both. Kingman Police Department stated that mail theft is a misdemeanor, but in fact it is not. It is a federal offense, a felony.

Under U.S. Code 18 Section 1708, mail theft is defined as taking any piece of mail that is not your own for any purpose. A piece of mail can be any letter, postal card, package, box or bag. Mail theft can result from stealing from private mailboxes, collection boxes, postal workers or mail trucks

Yes, you could be charged with a felony. “The USPS moves billions of pieces of mail every year. ... Because the USPS is a federal agency, mail theft is charged as a federal offense. Conviction of any federal crime, even mail theft, can result in significant federal prison time and fines,” according to wklaw.com.

Our police department seems to think mail theft is a mere misdemeanor when in fact it is a felony charge and not a misdemeanor charge, to set the record straight.

Our mail carrier delivered our mail June 1 to our home. Just as we were leaving, our mail carrier was putting mail in our box, but I decided not to take mail out until after chores and errands were completed. We got home late, and all the mail was gone. It had been stolen.

If you notice mail theft, stolen mail, missing mail, mail not delivered, contact United States Postal Inspectors, not our local Kingman post offices. Per my conversation with the Kingman postmaster, he said the Kingman post office does not handle this and to call United States Postal Inspectors and KPD.

Watch your neighborhood mailboxes for suspicious characters. Report anyone loitering or behaving strangely around your mailbox. If you see mail theft in progress or believe your mail was stolen, call the police and then call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 (press 3).

Elsie Ganzon

Kingman resident